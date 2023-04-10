Shares Of WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Could Show A Loss Of -946.15%

In the last trading session, 4.23 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.37M. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.08, offering almost -1143.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.54% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.58 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8084 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.37% year-to-date, but still down -15.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -45.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $6.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -946.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -169.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.96 percent over the past six months and at a 48.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $873.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $918.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.00%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.61% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 87.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.01%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 45.81% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $859.52 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 11.45% or 81.08 million shares worth $214.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.87 million shares worth $18.41 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.21 million shares worth around $21.76 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.