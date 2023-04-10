Shares Of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) Could Show A Loss Of -18990.91%

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) were traded, and its beta was 3.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -14.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. PLXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -3581.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from PLx Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.92K.

PLx Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLXP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLx Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Instantly PLXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1663 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.95% year-to-date, but still down -29.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is -38.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLXP is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18990.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18990.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PLx Pharma Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.59 million and $2.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. PLx Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -17.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

PLXP Dividends

PLx Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 10 and April 15.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.39% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares, and 29.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.35%. PLx Pharma Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.06% of the shares, which is about 1.47 million shares worth $0.96 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 4.47% or 1.3 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.