Seres Therapeutics Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of MCRB Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.69, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $707.29M. MCRB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.49, offering almost -66.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.06% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.35K.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCRB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCRB is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.37 percent over the past six months and at a 46.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 124.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,749.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc. to make $96.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.49 million and $1.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,850.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.59% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.02%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 18.34% of the shares, which is about 23.12 million shares worth $129.46 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.82% or 18.69 million shares worth $104.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 11.99 million shares worth $106.23 million, making up 9.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $53.16 million, which represents about 4.82% of the total shares outstanding.