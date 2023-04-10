SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.06 or 14.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.60M. SEAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -187.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.66% since then. We note from SeaChange International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.60K.

SeaChange International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEAC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SeaChange International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Instantly SEAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4849 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still up 27.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 10.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEAC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -538.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -538.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SeaChange International Inc. to make $7.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.92 million and $6.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.00%.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 06 and June 12.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.06% of SeaChange International Inc. shares, and 14.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.39%. SeaChange International Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.60% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $0.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.09% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.