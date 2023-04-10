SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.60M. SCYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -10.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.86% since then. We note from SCYNEXIS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

SCYNEXIS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCYX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Instantly SCYX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.84 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.44% year-to-date, but still up 18.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 111.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCYX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -332.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

SCYNEXIS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.08 percent over the past six months and at a 102.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -62.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc. to make $1.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $597k and $687k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 203.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 156.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, and 56.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.69%. SCYNEXIS Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $12.42 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC, with 5.99% or 1.96 million shares worth $4.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $8.3 million, making up 11.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $3.56 million, which represents about 4.72% of the total shares outstanding.