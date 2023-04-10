Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 4.75 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.56B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.99, offering almost -188.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.6% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.77 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.80 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.00% year-to-date, but still down -5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -202.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.39 percent over the past six months and at a 12.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $624.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $957.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95 million and $364 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 557.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 162.90%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.24% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 68.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.94%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 821 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.34% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $2.92 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.40% or 140.63 million shares worth $4.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 46.32 million shares worth $1.52 billion, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held roughly 22.86 million shares worth around $752.19 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.