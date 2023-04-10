Risk-Taking Investors May Find Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 15.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.64M. CYXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -4183.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.33K.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4330 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.37% year-to-date, but still down -15.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -83.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.55 day(s).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.44 percent over the past six months and at a 63.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -92.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc. to make $194.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $182.4 million and $184.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.94% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, and 58.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.24%. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 26.53% of the shares, which is about 47.68 million shares worth $91.54 million.

Starboard Value LP, with 11.56% or 20.77 million shares worth $39.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $10.34 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $3.9 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.