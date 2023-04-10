Risk-Takers Will Like Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA).

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $287.49M. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -520.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.71% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Proterra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PTRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Proterra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.11% year-to-date, but still down -17.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -58.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTRA is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -625.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Proterra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.86 percent over the past six months and at a 23.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $100.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $68.41 million and $58.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.80%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 70.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.38%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.56% of the shares, which is about 30.69 million shares worth $115.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.30% or 18.79 million shares worth $70.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.1 million shares worth $30.38 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.14 million shares worth around $25.62 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.