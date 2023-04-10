REVB Stock Forecast 2023: Revelation Biosciences Inc. Remains Weak With A Downside Of -1.75%

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.90, offering almost -5856.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.75% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.80K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.87% year-to-date, but still down -15.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -47.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVB is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Revelation Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.15 percent over the past six months and at a 89.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.30% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 0.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Axa S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 55970.0 shares worth $0.37 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.07% or 3109.0 shares worth $20685.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.