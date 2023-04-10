Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.30M. FRBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.01, offering almost -288.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.18% since then. We note from Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 638.03K.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FRBK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Instantly FRBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.77% year-to-date, but still up 8.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is -29.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 31.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRBK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -210.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Republic First Bancorp Inc. to make $46.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.17 million and $40.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.32% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, and 51.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.57%. Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $22.6 million.

CPV Partners, LLC, with 8.53% or 5.44 million shares worth $15.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $3.45 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $2.56 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.