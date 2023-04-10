Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around $0.4 or 4.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.60B. WOOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -153.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.57% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.12 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -9.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.83 percent over the past six months and at a -41.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.48 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.91% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, and 64.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 183.40%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 26.10% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $566.58 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 3.59% or 8.21 million shares worth $77.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.53 million shares worth $39.44 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $26.5 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.