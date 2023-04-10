Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.91M. ONCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.87, offering almost -567.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28. We note from Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.19K.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Instantly ONCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8199 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 65.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.48% year-to-date, but still down -66.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is -69.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCT is forecast to be at a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -364.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.28 percent over the past six months and at a 30.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $746k and $191k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.60%.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.67% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 18.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.30%. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 2.86 million shares worth $2.55 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.76% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $1.93 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.