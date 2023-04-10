Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.40M. NOGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $230.20, offering almost -12343.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.27% since then. We note from Nogin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.85K.

Nogin Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOGN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.6400 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 82.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.99% year-to-date, but still down -49.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -77.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -270.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 72.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.14% of Nogin Inc. shares, and 20.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.83%. Nogin Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $1.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.02% or 14320.0 shares worth $19332.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13833.0 shares worth around $11343.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.