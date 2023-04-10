Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 12.51 million shares of the Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $704.60M. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -709.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.74% since then. We note from Nikola Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.28 million.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.52% year-to-date, but still down -12.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -37.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.24 day(s).

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Nikola Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.03 percent over the past six months and at a 9.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 205.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nikola Corporation to make $21.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.89 million and $18.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 563.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.20%.

Nikola Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.46% of Nikola Corporation shares, and 25.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.83%. Nikola Corporation stock is held by 347 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 33.58 million shares worth $72.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.32% or 31.51 million shares worth $68.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.66 million shares worth $26.95 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.66 million shares worth around $16.54 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.