Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80M. MOBQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -1517.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.31K.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2000 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.22% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -30.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOBQ is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $5.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3017.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3017.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.30%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.55% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.28%. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 23216.0 shares worth $12420.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.64% or 23360.0 shares worth $12497.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8881.0 shares worth $10301.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5950.0 shares worth around $5890.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.