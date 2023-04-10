Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD).

In the last trading session, 4.76 million shares of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.40M. OPAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.90, offering almost -1034.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.92% since then. We note from Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.34K.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OPAD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.57% year-to-date, but still up 8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -1.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPAD is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -236.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.91 percent over the past six months and at a 22.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2,400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -162.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $547.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. to make $623.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $867.54 million and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.60%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.38% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares, and 66.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.68%. Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Ll Funds, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 43.10% of the shares, which is about 100.25 million shares worth $46.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.38% or 5.53 million shares worth $2.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $2.55 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.