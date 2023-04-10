Let’s Talk About How Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 4.72 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.70M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.77, offering almost -3041.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.13 million.

Arrival stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrival is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1400 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.51% year-to-date, but still down -11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -44.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $5.37 and a high of $5.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4375.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4375.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -644.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.83% of Arrival shares, and 13.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.25%. Arrival stock is held by 82 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 15.89 million shares worth $2.53 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.74% or 5.66 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.