Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.82, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59B. KOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.55, offering almost -9.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.66% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.11 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.88% year-to-date, but still up 5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 9.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $8.51 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.85 percent over the past six months and at a 21.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $440.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. to make $503.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $659.07 million and $620.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.70%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 355.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 93.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.40%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 338 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.88% of the shares, which is about 68.38 million shares worth $434.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.15% or 37.48 million shares worth $238.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 17.58 million shares worth $116.88 million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $97.96 million, which represents about 3.38% of the total shares outstanding.