Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 3.04 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.12, and it changed around -$0.37 or -4.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15B. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -24.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.2% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.13 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.01% year-to-date, but still up 3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 82.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KC is forecast to be at a low of $12.95 and a high of $93.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1045.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 245.53 percent over the past six months and at a 36.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $285.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 20.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.66%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 134 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 10.93 million shares worth $21.75 million.

IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd, with 1.95% or 4.95 million shares worth $9.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.24 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.