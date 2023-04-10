Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.63M. JMIA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.47, offering almost -249.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.0% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.32 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.50% year-to-date, but still down -8.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -3.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG to make $50.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 22.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.84%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 156 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 9.38 million shares worth $30.1 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.21% or 2.2 million shares worth $12.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $30.8 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.77 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.