Is Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (NYSE: UP) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.08M. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -582.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.0% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6699 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.47% year-to-date, but still down -23.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -56.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.02 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. to make $402.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $345.04 million and $325.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.50%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.28% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, and 52.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.46%. Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with Delta Air Lines Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 21.01% of the shares, which is about 52.0 million shares worth $59.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.29% or 13.1 million shares worth $15.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $6.02 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.62 million shares worth around $5.92 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.