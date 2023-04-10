Is Scilex Holding Company’s (NASDAQ: SCLX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 3.41 million shares of the Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.90, and it changed around $0.5 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. SCLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -31.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.75% since then. We note from Scilex Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.21K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.90 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 223.31% year-to-date, but still up 67.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is 60.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.04% of Scilex Holding Company shares, and 5.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.13%. Scilex Holding Company stock is held by 43 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 16220.0 shares worth $64717.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 11817.0 shares worth $47149.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11817.0 shares worth $53188.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.