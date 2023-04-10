Is Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 64.64 million shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.12 or 87.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70M. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -246.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.16K.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 87.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.98% year-to-date, but still up 99.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 40.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 24.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.61% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 0.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.52%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 31352.0 shares worth $10665.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 14232.0 shares worth $4841.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14232.0 shares worth $3118.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.