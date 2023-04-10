Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE: ALLY) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.25, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.69B. ALLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.42, offering almost -73.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.79% since then. We note from Ally Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

Ally Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ALLY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ally Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Instantly ALLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.50 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.36% year-to-date, but still up 2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is -4.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLY is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.37 percent over the past six months and at a -40.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. to make $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.13 billion and $2.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. Ally Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -38.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.27% per year for the next five years.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Ally Financial Inc. shares, and 92.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.79%. Ally Financial Inc. stock is held by 772 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 31.45 million shares worth $826.69 million.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 9.91% or 29.8 million shares worth $783.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.36 million shares worth $351.21 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.22 million shares worth around $216.21 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.