Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. IOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.73, offering almost -232.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.43% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IOVA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.44 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.66% year-to-date, but still down -7.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -13.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOVA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -609.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.27 percent over the past six months and at a -12.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $9.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.00%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 120.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.09%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 342 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 14.25 million shares worth $136.55 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.26% or 11.47 million shares worth $109.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.16 million shares worth $71.3 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.61 million shares worth around $44.2 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.