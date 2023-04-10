IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 6.81 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.81, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.75, offering almost -87.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.36% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

IonQ Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IonQ Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.39% year-to-date, but still up 34.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 34.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -550.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 400.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect IonQ Inc. to make $3.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 million and $1.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 86.90%.

IonQ Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.66% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 36.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.40%. IonQ Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.23% of the shares, which is about 26.35 million shares worth $133.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.84% or 13.64 million shares worth $69.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.17 million shares worth $21.12 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $17.93 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.