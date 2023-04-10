Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $0.74 or 14.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.80M. INZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -4.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.54% since then. We note from Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.20 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 440.00% year-to-date, but still up 20.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 90.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INZY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -605.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Inozyme Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 122.35 percent over the past six months and at a 0.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.40% per year for the next five years.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares, and 86.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.03%. Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 3.66 million shares worth $9.8 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 8.05% or 3.25 million shares worth $8.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $2.26 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.