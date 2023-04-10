InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 12.01 million shares of the InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.50, and it changed around -$0.6 or -9.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $272.69M. IFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.25, offering almost -31.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.82% since then. We note from InflaRx N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

InflaRx N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IFRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InflaRx N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.25 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.42% year-to-date, but still up 183.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 180.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.82 and a high of $22.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

InflaRx N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 114.01 percent over the past six months and at a -66.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3,200.00% in the next quarter.

4 analysts expect InflaRx N.V. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 and May 09.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.86% of InflaRx N.V. shares, and 8.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.19%. InflaRx N.V. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.86% of the shares, which is about 2.15 million shares worth $6.65 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.47% or 0.65 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 54509.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 26327.0 shares worth around $68450.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.