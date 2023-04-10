If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.34M. BZFD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -497.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.91% since then. We note from BuzzFeed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.47 million.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.92% year-to-date, but still down -11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -33.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

BuzzFeed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.13 percent over the past six months and at a -5.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BuzzFeed Inc. to make $82.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $145.72 million and $91.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.60%.

BuzzFeed Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.30% per year for the next five years.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.43% of BuzzFeed Inc. shares, and 38.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.79%. BuzzFeed Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.10% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $10.57 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 6.20% or 7.86 million shares worth $5.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $3.0 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.