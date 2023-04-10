Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.71M. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -603.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HYZN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.94% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -21.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYZN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -370.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -370.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 156.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. to make $12.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,180.70%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.40% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 23.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.14%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 7.56 million shares worth $12.85 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 2.51% or 6.23 million shares worth $10.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.63 million shares worth $10.28 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $3.79 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.