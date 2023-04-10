Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.05 or 10.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.00M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -391.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.04% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.23% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 39.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2665.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2665.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.20%, down from the previous year.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders