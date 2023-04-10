How To Invest In Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.68, and it changed around $0.36 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. VKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -7.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.89% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.01 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 45.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VKTX is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 475.17 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.05% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 35.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.15%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.59% of the shares, which is about 4.38 million shares worth $41.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.24% or 3.33 million shares worth $31.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $6.07 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $2.59 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.