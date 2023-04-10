Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.82M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -1988.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.0% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2675 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.96% year-to-date, but still down -3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -3.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $5.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.24 million and $3.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.40%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and March 31.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.97% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 45.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.49%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 23.95 million shares worth $44.54 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.23% or 11.93 million shares worth $22.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $4.05 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $9.07 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.