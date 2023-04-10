Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 7.64 million shares of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.10M. GRRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.00, offering almost -1640.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.58% since then. We note from Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 333.55K.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.88 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.87% year-to-date, but still down -75.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -64.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.97 day(s).

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.59 percent over the past six months and at a 88.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gorilla Technology Group Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.38% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, and 14.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.56%. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 53861.0 shares worth $0.62 million.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., with 0.01% or 10000.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 39553.0 shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 14548.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.