GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 34.62 million shares of the GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) have been traded, and its beta is -1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around $1.76 or 147.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.50M. GCTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.31, offering almost -12.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.88% since then. We note from GlucoTrack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.92K.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Instantly GCTK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 147.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3800 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.22% year-to-date, but still up 767.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) is 391.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.90%.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.81% of GlucoTrack Inc. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.37%. GlucoTrack Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Boston Financial Mangement LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 26372.0 shares worth $37184.0.

Alerus Financial NA, with 0.07% or 11500.0 shares worth $22885.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.