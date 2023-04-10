Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $990.48M. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -30.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.56% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Genius Sports Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.10 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.65% year-to-date, but still down -9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -10.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Genius Sports Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.22 percent over the past six months and at a 51.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Genius Sports Limited to make $93.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.01 million and $85.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.37% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 36.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.69%. Genius Sports Limited stock is held by 117 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.02% of the shares, which is about 18.56 million shares worth $66.26 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC, with 4.54% or 9.36 million shares worth $33.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $17.18 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $13.2 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.