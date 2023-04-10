Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.04 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.71M. VS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -3650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Versus Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Instantly VS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5775 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.31% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is -15.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Versus Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.61 percent over the past six months and at a 84.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Versus Systems Inc. to make $330k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $307.51k and $237.41k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.84% of Versus Systems Inc. shares, and 2.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.99%. Versus Systems Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with IFP Advisors, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 30000.0 shares worth $14565.0.

Verition Fund Management, LLC, with 0.15% or 12500.0 shares worth $35062.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1207.0 shares worth $2450.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.