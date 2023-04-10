Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.90M. TIVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.87, offering almost -1950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1670 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.73% year-to-date, but still down -21.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is -37.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.36 percent over the past six months and at a 68.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $610k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tivic Health Systems Inc. to make $730k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.15% of Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares, and 7.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.15%. Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 25900.0 shares worth $16573.0.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.05% or 14600.0 shares worth $9342.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2667.0 shares worth $3520.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.