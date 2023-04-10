Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.11 or -8.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.91M. GNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.75, offering almost -2988.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.79% since then. We note from Genius Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.17 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 260.28% year-to-date, but still down -22.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is -69.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNS is forecast to be at a low of $19.25 and a high of $19.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1517.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1517.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Genius Group Limited to make $11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares, and 2.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.13%.