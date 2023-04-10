Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.80M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -68.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.54% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 32.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.38 percent over the past six months and at a 56.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 128.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.3 million and $5.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.20%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.25% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, and 40.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.20%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 5.54 million shares worth $8.19 million.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC, with 5.89% or 3.18 million shares worth $4.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $2.83 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.