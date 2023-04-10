Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.50M. CYBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.82% year-to-date, but still down -1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -7.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.65 percent over the past six months and at a 40.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 10.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.28% of Cybin Inc. shares, and 7.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.11%. Cybin Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 5.39 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.34% or 2.61 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1.68 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares.