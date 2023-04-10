Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)

In today’s recent session, 6.59 million shares of the Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.93 or 99.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.51M. BNRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.33, offering almost -831.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.76% since then. We note from Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84K.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) trade information

Instantly BNRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 99.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7500 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.56% year-to-date, but still up 89.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) is 29.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.54% of Brenmiller Energy Ltd shares, and 18.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.65%. Brenmiller Energy Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Altshuler Shaham Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $1.46 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.25% or 42313.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.