Future Outlook And Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.60M. RIGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -154.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.8% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.67% year-to-date, but still down -6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -30.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.65 percent over the past six months and at a 11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $22.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.41 million and $16.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.30%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 74.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.04%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 16.18 million shares worth $19.09 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.96% or 15.49 million shares worth $18.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.16 million shares worth $6.08 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $5.77 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.