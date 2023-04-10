FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.10M. NOTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.30, offering almost -480.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.21% since then. We note from FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOTE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.51% year-to-date, but still up 11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is 12.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOTE is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.24 percent over the past six months and at a 85.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect FiscalNote Holdings Inc. to make $33.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.07 million and $27.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.40%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.39% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, and 40.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.28%. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 47.61% of the shares, which is about 57.83 million shares worth $368.36 million.

Stonehill Capital Management LLC, with 6.34% or 7.7 million shares worth $49.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.