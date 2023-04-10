Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74B. EQX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.07, offering almost -67.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.72% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.52% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 53.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.12 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp. to make $259.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $245.13 million and $381.2 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.00%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.48% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares, and 49.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.70%. Equinox Gold Corp. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 29.08 million shares worth $157.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.85% or 8.9 million shares worth $48.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.81 million shares worth $85.38 million, making up 5.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.66 million shares worth around $57.57 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.