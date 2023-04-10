Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around $1.43 or 33.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.08M. ELOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.20, offering almost -311.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.86% since then. We note from Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.36K.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELOX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.4 for the current quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Instantly ELOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 33.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.10 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 209.89% year-to-date, but still up 134.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is 73.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELOX is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -786.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -786.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.06 percent over the past six months and at a 13.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.50%.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.11% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 40.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.20%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 67613.0 shares worth $0.46 million.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with 0.15% or 52355.0 shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 35037.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28860.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.