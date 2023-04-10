East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.02, and it changed around $1.96 or 3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20B. EWBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.05, offering almost -60.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.14% since then. We note from East West Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) trade information

Instantly EWBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.51 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.54% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is -27.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) estimates and forecasts

East West Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.91 percent over the past six months and at a 11.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $608.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect East West Bancorp Inc. to make $619.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $415.61 million and $472.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%. East West Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

EWBC Dividends

East West Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares, and 90.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.52%. East West Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 576 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 14.09 million shares worth $945.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.73% or 12.31 million shares worth $826.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.92 million shares worth $324.17 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $286.73 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.