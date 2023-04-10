Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.51 million shares of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.23M. DBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.31, offering almost -550.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.84% since then. We note from Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DBD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.80% year-to-date, but still down -10.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is -69.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBD is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -415.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.28 percent over the past six months and at a 415.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $897.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated to make $924.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $829.8 million and $851.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.70%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -631.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.82% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, and 77.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.82%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.15% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $27.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.41% or 5.86 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $5.92 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.