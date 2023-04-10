Could Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.01, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.32M. NR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.91, offering almost -22.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.65% since then. We note from Newpark Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.62K.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Instantly NR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is -12.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc. to make $225.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $151.8 million and $179.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.80%.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.75% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares, and 68.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.32%. Newpark Resources Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.53% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $36.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.21% or 6.22 million shares worth $25.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $9.92 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $8.06 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.