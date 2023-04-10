Could First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 22.96 million shares of the First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.03, and it changed around $0.59 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. FRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.09, offering almost -1119.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.89% since then. We note from First Republic Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.77 million.

First Republic Bank stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended FRC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Republic Bank is expected to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

Instantly FRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.75 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.49% year-to-date, but still up 2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is -87.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRC is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $162.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1054.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

First Republic Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.02 percent over the past six months and at a -155.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect First Republic Bank to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.4 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 7.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of First Republic Bank shares, and 98.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.18%. First Republic Bank stock is held by 1,058 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 20.56 million shares worth $2.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.33% or 13.16 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.44 million shares worth $710.32 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $550.07 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.